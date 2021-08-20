Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

CHD stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

