Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

