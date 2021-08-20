Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.38-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $52309-53305, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.89 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

CSCO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.27. 39,717,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,354,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

