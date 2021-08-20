Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 124,342 shares of company stock worth $1,028,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.