Citadel Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 137.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.16 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

