Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEP. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.