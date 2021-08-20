Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 30,935 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMS. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

NYSE DMS opened at $7.98 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $496.09 million and a PE ratio of 159.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 0.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMS. upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.