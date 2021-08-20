Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $171,000 Position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myomo stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 90.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

