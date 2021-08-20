Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 141,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 105.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $7.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

