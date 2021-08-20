Citigroup Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $405.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA opened at $349.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.17. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.10 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,659,315 shares of company stock worth $514,283,426 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.