City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CIO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.79. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $557.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

