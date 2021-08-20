Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $272.81. The company had a trading volume of 285,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,548. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.80. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

