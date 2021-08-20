Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $49.45 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206,417 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $49,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

NYSE FRT traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $116.57. 7,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

