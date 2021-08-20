Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

