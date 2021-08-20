Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,451,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 538,430 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 108,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 25.3% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AT&T by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 505,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.59. 965,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,686,586. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of -89.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

