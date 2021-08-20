Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Garmin comprises 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $63,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,633. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.38. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $169.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

