Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 137,983 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,983 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

