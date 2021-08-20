Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Insider Matthew Quinn Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Class Limited (ASX:CL1) insider Matthew Quinn bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$54,060.00 ($38,614.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Class’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund SMSF administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

