Class Limited (CL1) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Class Limited (ASX:CL1) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

In other news, insider Matthew Quinn bought 30,000 shares of Class stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$54,060.00 ($38,614.29).

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund SMSF administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

