Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $357.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $352.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

