Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,152 iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,785,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the period.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

