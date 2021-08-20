Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

