Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $349,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.61. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

