Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $388,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

