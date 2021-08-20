Clipper Logistics’ (CLG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CLG stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.61) on Monday. Clipper Logistics has a twelve month low of GBX 357.46 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 884 ($11.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £826.86 million and a P/E ratio of 42.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 824.33.

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

