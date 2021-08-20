Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $123.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.