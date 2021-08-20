CLSA Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $76.50

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CLSA from $114.00 to $76.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BILI. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,976,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

