CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 199,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,986 shares.The stock last traded at $199.59 and had previously closed at $205.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

