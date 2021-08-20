CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $198.08 on Wednesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in CME Group by 729.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

