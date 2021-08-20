Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KOF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.04. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.