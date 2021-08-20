Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 418,069 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 2,783,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,571. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.