Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,553,283. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.