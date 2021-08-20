Cognizant Technology Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,527 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,720% compared to the average volume of 1,073 call options.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

CTSH traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $76.42. 22,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,450. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

