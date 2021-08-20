CoinLoan (CLT) Hits Market Cap of $23.28 Million

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00024523 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $23.28 million and approximately $201,888.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.40 or 0.99777957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00921584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00711621 BTC.

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

