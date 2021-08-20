Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Coles Group’s previous final dividend of $0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.20.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

