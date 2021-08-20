Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

