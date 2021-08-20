Colicity Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

Colicity’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Colicity had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Colicity has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,050,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

