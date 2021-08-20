Colliers Securities Comments on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

