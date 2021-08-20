CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.

CLGN opened at $17.00 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

