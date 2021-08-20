Columbia Asset Management Has $946,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $67.32. 355,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,156. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.