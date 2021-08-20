Columbia Asset Management Sells 440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

