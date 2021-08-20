Columbia Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. 170,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

