Columbia Asset Management Sells 5,966 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,860,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

GLW stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 486,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

