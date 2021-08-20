Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

