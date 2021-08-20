Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Columbus McKinnon accounts for approximately 2.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 1,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,031. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

