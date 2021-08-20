Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $255.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $187.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

