Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.45. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 18,925 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.