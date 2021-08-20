Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $137,350.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gordon M. Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50.

CODI opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

