Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 260,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,050. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $19,613,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.9% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 22,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

