COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

